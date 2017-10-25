Isaiah Thomas makes acting debut in Wednesday night episode of 'Law & Order: SVU'

Isaiah Thomas will returned to action on Wednesday night -- albeit not on the hardwood.
While his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates were taking on the Brooklyn Nets, the injured 2-time All-Star made his acting debut in a 'Law & Order: SVU' episode titled "Complicated," which aired on WKYC Channel 3.
The Cavs lost to the Nets in Brooklyn tonight— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 26, 2017
meanwhile, Isaiah Thomas made his acting debut on 'Law & Order: SVU' pic.twitter.com/VPt48uoqnI
Thomas filmed his cameo appearance -- in which portrays himself -- last month, shortly after the blockbuster trade that sent him, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick to Cleveland in exchange for Kyrie Irving. While he has yet to make his Cavaliers debut, the team expects him to do so by January as he continues to recover from a hip injury.
As a member of the Boston Celtics last season, Thomas earned second-team All-NBA honors after averaging an Eastern Conference-best 28.9 points per game. But before he can team up with LeBron James, he'll have to settle for a starring role on the small screen -- an experience the seventh-year guard clearly enjoyed taking part in.
Click through Thomas' Instagram post below to see pictures of the Cavaliers point guard on set.
© 2017 WKYC-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs