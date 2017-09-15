WKYC
LOOK | Isaiah Thomas' wife catches the new Cleveland Cavaliers guard sleeping with a basketball

Ben Axelrod, WKYC 2:59 PM. EDT September 15, 2017

CLEVELAND - It may be a while before Isaiah Thomas is able to get back on the court. But basketball remains near and dear to the new Cleveland Cavaliers guard's heart.

So much so in fact, Thomas' wife, Kayla Thomas, caught him clutching a basketball while sleeping on Thursday night. Mrs. Thomas posted the video of her husband to the story on her Instagram account, which the 2-time All-Star proceeded to share on Twitter.

The Cavs acquired Thomas -- along with forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick -- from the Boston Celtics last month, in exchange for star guard Kyrie Irving. The 5-foot-9 guard is coming off his best season as a pro, in which he earned second-team All-NBA honors while averaging 28.9 points and 5.9 assists per game.

It's unclear, however, when Thomas will be able to make his Cavaliers debut as he continues to recover from the hip injury that ended his playoff run with the Celtics last spring. At a press conference introducing Thomas last week, Cleveland general manager Koby Altman declined to put a timetable on the star guard's recovery.

"We're not gonna rush it," Altman said. "Our responsibility is to get him to 100 percent."

Until then, merely sleeping with a basketball will have to suffice.

