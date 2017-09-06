LAS VEGAS, NV - AUGUST 26: NBA player Isaiah Thomas attends the super welterweight boxing match between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor on August 26, 2017 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Photo: Christian Petersen, 2017 Getty Images)

It's now been two weeks since the Boston Celtics traded Isaiah Thomas and the new Cleveland Cavaliers guard is just now beginning to open up.

Penning an essay for The Players Tribune, the 2-time All-Star finally shared his full perspective on the trade, which sent him, forward Jae Crowder, center Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets' 2018 first-round pick to Cleveland in exchange for Kyrie Irving.

And while the majority of Thomas' thoughts still seem to center around his departure from his former team -- "Man, am I going to miss being a Celtic," he wrote -- it's also clear he's looking forward to joining his new one.

"I’mma just say this here, point-blank, to get it over with — and then you can go ahead and post it on whatever bulletin boards you want to: You are not going to want to mess with the Cavs this year. This is going to be a great year to be a Cavs fan, a great year. And I’m excited," Thomas writes.

"From a basketball perspective, me on the Cavs is a match made in heaven. If you’ve watched any Celtics games last year, then you know how many times I would have to go through double and even triple teams, just to get my shot off. It ended up working fine for us — guys played great, and my shot was falling. But this year … man, it’s not even going to be a thing. You really going to throw three guys on me, when I’m sharing a court with the best basketball player on the planet? Nah, I don’t think so."

In addition to LeBron James, Thomas noted his excitement to play alongside his former AAU teammate Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson, J.R. Smith, Iman Shumpert and Derrick Rose. The 2017 All-NBA second-team selection also admitted that it will be weird to play for a team attempting to defend the Eastern Conference rather than the one that's just trying to take it from the Cavs.

"Of course, being on the team the East runs through now … I won’t lie, it’s some mixed emotions. Because that was our goal in Boston for so long — get through the Cavs, and win the East. And I know that’s still Boston’s goal," Thomas wrote. "But now, it’s like, I’m the one who has to stop them from reaching it. And that’s tough. Because come playoff time, if and when we have to face the Celtics … I don’t know, it’s hard to explain. But that won’t just be “the team I used to be on.” That’s my old team. The elite offense, the 30-some national TV games, the becoming a place where free agents want to come and play — I feel like I helped build that. I helped create that.

"And come playoffs, all of a sudden, it’ll be like, O.K., now destroy it."

Also of note were Thomas' thoughts on the actual trade itself, in which he states "I don't think the Boston Celtics got better by making this trade."

One subject Thomas didn't touch on in his Players' Tribune essay was his health, as he continues to recover from a hip injury that brought his 2017 playoff run to an end. That -- and several other topics -- however, will be discussed on Thursday, when the Cavs officially introduce Thomas, Crowder and Zizic in an 11 a.m. press conference.

