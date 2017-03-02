It's official! Center Andrew Bogut signs with Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have officially signed former Golden State center Andrew Bogut, the team announced Thursday afternoon. (Photo: Tim Heitman, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have signed center Andrew Bogut, the team announced in a release Thursday.

After being waived by the Philadelphia 76ers earlier this week following a trade from the Dallas Mavericks, Bogut weighed his options and met with several teams in both the Eastern and Western conferences before agreeing to terms with the Cavaliers (41-18).

Now in his 12th NBA season, Bogut has averaged 10.0 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.6 blocks over 29.1 minutes of play in 670 career games, 651 of which he has started during his time with the Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors and Mavericks.

In addition to having a .534 career shooting percentage, Bogut is one of just nine current NBA players with 1,000 career blocked shots to his credit.

An NBA Champion with the Warriors two years ago, Bogut has averaged 5.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in 58 career playoff games.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft, the 7-foot Bogut was a third-team All-NBA selection in 2010, second-team All-Defensive Team choice in 2015 and a three-time Olympian for Team Australia.

Bogut is the latest veteran to join the Cavaliers during the season.

The Cavaliers traded with the Atlanta Hawks for shooting guard Kyle Korver in early January, and since joining the team, he has averaged 11.3 points and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting better than 50 percent from both the field and three-point range.

Also, point guard Deron Williams reached an agreement on a contract with the Cavaliers this week after being bought out by the Mavericks. In his debut with the Cavaliers in Wednesday’s 103-99 loss in Boston, Williams scored four points, pulled down two rebounds and handed out two assists in a reserve role.

By virtue of their 27-8 record in the Eastern Conference, the Cavaliers hold a three-game lead over the Boston Celtics for the top spot in the standings. Additionally, the Cavaliers enjoy an 11-game lead over Indiana Pacers in the Central Division standings.

