It's official! Dwyane Wade reunites with LeBron James, signs with Cleveland Cavaliers

CLEVELAND - Dwyane Wade has reunited with his former Miami Heat teammate LeBron James and signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the veteran guard confirmed on Twitter.

"I am excited to share that I will be joining the Cleveland Cavaliers this season," Wade wrote. "There's no better place to be right now to continue to play and compete at the highest level. Cleveland believes in my talents and what I can bring to a championship contender both as a player and leader."

Following the buyout of his contract with the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, Wade immediately became a free agent as every team around the league was starting training camp ahead of the 2017-2018 season, and reports quickly linked him to James and the Cavaliers.

"We’re blessed as a franchise to be able to have a player the caliber of D-Wade join us,” James said. “It’s exciting.

“I’m happy that we were able to keep him away from everybody else. That’s my guy. That’s one of my best friends. It’s kind of like when you start school and you walk into the classroom and you’re not quite sure who your classmates are. Then, you walk in and one of your best friends is in there, and you’re like, ‘Oh yeah, this is going to be fun. This is going to be a good class.’ That is the type of feeling I’ve got.”

In 14 NBA seasons, Wade has averaged 23.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.6 steals over 915 career games with the Heat and Bulls.

During his one and only season for the Bulls, his hometown team, Wade averaged 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals. Due to injuries, Wade was limited to 60 games in 2016-2017, but has played in at least 60 contests for three straight years, something he had not been healthy enough to do since the 2008/2009-2010/2011 seasons.

“He’s a guy that’s proven, not just individually, but team, winning three championships,” Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson said after Tuesday’s practice. “He’s pretty familiar with most of the guys on our team, whether it’s playing against or playing with, so I think he’s going to jell pretty well.

“He’s a veteran, always been a good locker-room guy. You’ve never heard anything bad, so it’ll be great for our team to have another championship-mentality player on our team. Just more pieces to the puzzle.”

In 172 career playoff games, 166 with the Heat and six with the Bulls, Wade has averaged 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 47.4 percent from the field, 34.2 percent from three-point range and 77.9 percent from the free-throw line.

Adding Wade gives the Cavaliers another player with what James has often referred to as “Championship DNA,” as they won two titles together with the Heat. Also, Wade teamed with National Basketball Hall of Fame center Shaquille O’Neal on Miami’s NBA Championship team of 2005-2006.

While teaming with Wade in Miami, James averaged 26.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game. Additionally, James shot 54.3 percent from the field, 36.9 percent from three-point range and 75.8 percent from the free-throw line.

Although James’ average points, assists and blocks were lower with the Heat than the Cavaliers, alongside Wade, he shot raised his shooting percentages from the field, three-point range and free-throw line while playing less minutes per game during the regular season.

“I’m all for having more players, more depth, more dogs, guys that want to prove themselves, so we’ll definitely welcome him with open arms” Thompson said.

