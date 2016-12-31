James, Love help Cavs end 2016 with 121-109 win over Hornets

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 31: Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball against the Charlotte Hornets on December 31, 2016 at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images) (Photo: Kent Smith, 2016 NBAE)