James, Love lead Cavs to 119-99 rout of Nets

CLEVELAND (AP) - LeBron James scored 19 points, Kevin Love added 14 points and 15 rebounds, and the Cleveland Cavaliers rolled past the Brooklyn Nets, 119-99 on Friday night.
Cleveland, which has won four straight and nine of 10, hosts Golden State on Christmas in a rematch of the last two NBA Finals. The defending champion Cavaliers (22-6) never trailed against the Nets and built a 46-point lead in the third quarter.
The lopsided margin gave the Cavaliers a chance to rest their stars heading into Sunday's showdown. James, Love and Kyrie Irving, who had 13 points and 10 assists, were all removed with 3:57 remaining in the third quarter and Cleveland leading 90-48.
Love returned after missing two games because of a bruised left knee. Brook Lopez scored 16 points for the Nets, who have lost five straight, including games on back-to-back nights against the Warriors and Cavaliers.
