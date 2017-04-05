JIMMY'S TAKE | Cavs will roll over Celtics tonight in Boston

It will be a showdown in Boston tonight as the Cavaliers meet the Celtics with the Eastern Conference's best record still up for grabs.
The two teams come into the game with matching 50-23 records as we wind our way down to the end of the regular season.
The Cavs are just 5-5 in their last 10 games while Boston has won 9 of their last 11. Yet, WKYC Channel 3 Sports Director Jim Donovan is confident the Wine and Gold will get it done tonight in Beantown.
Watch Jimmy's Take in the player above!
