WKYC
Close
Weather Alert 2 weather alerts
Close

JIMMY'S TAKE | Cavs will roll over Celtics tonight in Boston

Jimmy's Take: Cavs vs. Celtics is a big game

WKYC 7:53 PM. EDT April 05, 2017

It will be a showdown in Boston tonight as the Cavaliers meet the Celtics with the Eastern Conference's best record still up for grabs.

The two teams come into the game with matching 50-23 records as we wind our way down to the end of the regular season. 

The Cavs are just 5-5 in their last 10 games while Boston has won 9 of their last 11. Yet, WKYC Channel 3 Sports Director Jim Donovan is confident the Wine and Gold will get it done tonight in Beantown. 

Watch Jimmy's Take in the player above!

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson sidelined by thumb injury

WKYC

LeBron James vs. Tristan Thompson: Angry exchange of words

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories