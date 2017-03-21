JIMMY'S TAKE | NBA can't tell Cleveland Cavaliers who to play and who to rest

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 18: (left to right) Kevin Love #0, Kyle Korver #26, Kyrie Irving #2 and Lebron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers sitting out the game against the Los Angeles Clippers on March 18, 2017 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles (Photo: Robert Laberge, 2017 Robert Laberge)

CLEVELAND - Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James is right in the middle of an national discussion regarding NBA players taking games of. The controversy has led to a memo from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to its member teams urging owners to have a voice in who is held out of games for rest purposes.

This all stems from the Cavaliers’ resting of James, power forward Kevin Love and point guard Kyrie Irving against the Los Angeles Clippers, who coasted to a 108-78 win over Cleveland in a prime-time nationally televised game Saturday night.

WKYC Channel 3 Sports Director Jim Donovan addressed the controversy in Tuesday's edition of Jimmy's Take. Watch in the player above.

