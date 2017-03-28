JIMMY'S TAKE | The Cavaliers will shift into high gear for playoffs

CLEVELAND, OH - JANUARY 21: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers pauses on the court during the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Quicken Loans Arena on January 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Spurs defeated the Cavaliers 118-115. (Photo: Jason Miller, 2017 Getty Images)

So what is wrong with the Cavaliers? That's what everyone wants to know.

It's not that the defending World Champs are losing games, it's how poorly they look in the process. They lost by nearly 30 points to the Spurs.

At times, they don't appear to have any interest in playing defense.

As I noted last night in 'LeBron James Says', even the King is calling this a 'delicate time' for the Wine and Gold.

But WKYC Channel 3 Sports Director Jim Donovan is not worried. He just told me to "take three steps back from the panic button."

This is despite the fact that the Cavs are 6-9 here in March.

So this calls for a Jimmy's Take!

On Tuesday's WKYC Channel 3 News at 7:00 p.m., Jimmy explained that Cavs will find another gear when it comes down to crunch time in the playoffs. Catch it in the player above.

