J.R. Smith passes Rashard Lewis for 14th place on NBA's all-time 3-point list

MILWAUKEE, WI - OCTOBER 20: JR Smith #5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers is defended by Matthew Dellavedova #8 of the Milwaukee Bucks during a game at the Bradley Center on October 20, 2017 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo: Stacy Revere, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - With 14 points through three quarters, J.R. Smith is currently in the midst of his best game of the 2017-18 season.

And with four 3-pointers made, the Cleveland Cavaliers' guard is also climbing the record books, passing Rashard Lewis for 14th place on the NBA's all-time 3-point shooting list with 1,789 makes from long-distance now to his credit.

Of the 13 players still ahead of him, seven remain active, including Smith's Cavs teammate, Kyle Korver, who currently ranks fifth with 2,076 career 3s to his credit. Korver made his 2,076th career 3 on a buzzer-beater to end the first quarter of Cleveland's Tuesday night matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Although Smith still has a ways to go to catch Korver, it's conceivable he could soon pass another active player in Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki, who ranks 12th in NBA history with 1,795 career 3s.

Follow our live blog for all the latest from 'The Q' on Tuesday night and join the conversation on Twitter using the hashtag #3Cavs.

UPDATE: A fourth-quarter Smith 3 now gives him 17 points on the night and 1,790 career 3-point makes.

© 2017 WKYC-TV