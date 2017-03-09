WKYC
J.R. Smith returns to Cleveland Cavaliers lineup for tonight's game vs. Detroit

Dave "Dino" DeNatale , WKYC 7:23 PM. EST March 09, 2017

DETROIT - Great news for the Cavaliers as they open a three-game trip tonight in Detroit: J.R. Smith is back.

The Cavs guard has been out of action since December 20 due to a fractured thumb, a span of 36 games.

Leave it to J.R. to make the announcement via social media, as he went on Uninterrupted on the way to the Palace of Auburn Hills:

Smith will come off the bench for this evening's game as the Cavaliers closely monitor his minutes. 

