J.R. Smith struggles to find rhythm since return to Cleveland Cavaliers

Getting healthy ahead of the postseason was supposed to be a blessing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, but several of their returning players have struggled since being reinserted back into the rotation for the Central Division champions.

And nowhere has that been more evident than with shooting guard J.R. Smith, who returned to the team on March 9 after suffering a broken thumb in mid-December that required surgery, as well as months of rest and rehabilitation to heal.

Since returning to the Cavaliers (47-26), the normally sharpshooting Smith has converted just 27.3 percent of his three-point attempts and 31.0 percent of his total looks at the basket.

“I think we’re getting great shots,” said power forward Kevin Love, who like Smith, recently returned to the lineup after a month on the shelf because of knee surgery.

“I think J.R. knows that. I mentioned our film work. Phil Handy, our development guy, goes over film all the time with him, myself because we’re coming back from injuries and that sort of thing. We just have to let the game come to him. That’s going to be a process going through that. J.R. missed what? Twelve or 13 weeks of game time, so he just needs to get out there, get a good rhythm, use these next several games to help him out.”

Including the months of work to rebound from the broken right thumb, Smith has been through a lot, both personally and professionally, in the last year.

During the 2016 playoffs, Smith averaged 11.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals over 34.8 minutes in 21 games. Smith converted 43.6 percent of his looks from the field and 43 percent of his three-point tries, including two in the third quarter of the Cavaliers’ 93-89 Game 7 win over the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

The championship win was merely the start of an emotional journey, as Smith and the Cavaliers spent months working on a new contract that was not finalized until October. Then, he was injured in December against the Milwaukee Bucks, which cost him 36 games.

During that time away because of the injury, his daughter, Dakota, was born five months premature and remains under doctor’s care.

“With J.R., it’s a lot,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said. “To miss training camp because of the contract situation and finally start trying to get your legs under you, and then, you get hurt and you’re out for three months, this is kind of like his training camp and his preseason. Then, all of the other things that’s going on, as far as his family and things like that, it’s got to be tough on him.”

With the Cavaliers in the stretch run of the regular season and in line for a top seed in the Eastern Conference, Lue believes keeping Smith confident and positive will be a key to success when Cleveland gets set to defend its first-ever NBA Championship.

“I’ve just got to keep talking to him and telling him not to press,” Lue said. “We’re behind him 100 percent, and we respect him. His daughter, Dakota, is in our prayers, and he’s got to work through it. Basketball is our life, but it’s not the only life that you have, so he’s got to understand that. We need to stay with him and stay positive with him.”

