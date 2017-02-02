J.R. Smith weighs in on the LeBron James-Charles Barkley spat

Charles Barkley. (Photo: Scott Halleran, Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

Cleveland Cavaliers' guard J.R. Smith has been working to get back on the hardwood, but for now, he'll support his teammates from his phone.

The LeBron James vs. Charles Barkley feud jumped to the spotlight earlier this week when James roasted Barkley in an interview with ESPN's Dave McMenamin. James dug into Barkley's past and noted that he's never been in trouble himself. Barkley responded the next day by calling James "whiny" and was seen in a TMZ video at a Florida nightclub calling out his "haters," though he didn't drop any names.

Though chatter of the feud has fizzled since Tuesday, a fan asked Smith about it on Twitter. Smith wasn't afraid to defend his teammate:

He was/will never on his level as a player or person an I think it eats him up. https://t.co/4E7nlEoQLU — JR Smith (@TheRealJRSmith) February 2, 2017

There's a saying in Cleveland -- "All for one, one for all," and on this Cavs team, that statement holds very true.

