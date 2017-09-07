J.R. Smith wishes Kevin Love happy birthday in emotional Instagram post

Kevin Love #0 celebrates with JR Smith #5 of the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second quarter against the Boston Celtics during Game Three of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 21, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Jason Miller, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - It's Kevin Love's 29th birthday. And one of his Cleveland Cavaliers teammate went above and beyond in wishing him well.

Posting a video to his official Instagram account, Cavs guard J.R. Smith expressed his gratitude for Love, who he has played alongside since coming to Cleveland in 2015. Although largely emotional, Smith also used the celebratory post to chide the 4-time All-Star over his recently released Banana Republic commercial.

"Happy birthday kid, you deserve it. There's so much I could say about you and how much you've grown as a person and a player since we first teamed up in Cleveland," Smith said. "And shout out to your Banana Republic deal. Enjoy your day."

You can watch the entirety of Smith's birthday post for "Big Kev" in the video below.

@kevinlove #HBD BRO A post shared by JR Smith (@teamswish) on Sep 7, 2017 at 5:19am PDT

© 2017 WKYC-TV