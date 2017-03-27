Kawhi Leonard scores 25 as San Antonio Spurs dismantle ailing Cleveland Cavaliers, 103-74

Mar 27, 2017; San Antonio, TX, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love (0) has the ball stripped away by San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Danny Green (14) during the second half at AT&T Center. (Photo: Soobum Im, Soobum Im)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Kawhi Leonard scored 25 points and the San Antonio Spurs dismantled the ailing Cleveland Cavaliers 103-74 on Monday night in a showdown that turned into a major letdown for the defending NBA champions.



LaMarcus Aldridge and Pau Gasol added 14 points apiece for the Spurs, who won their fifth straight.



Cleveland (47-26) dropped its second in a row and fell a half-game behind Boston (48-26) for the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.



In addition to scoring a season-low 17 points, Cavaliers superstar LeBron James was injured late in the third quarter after taking an elbow to the base of his neck. He remained on the bench for a while receiving medical attention, then headed toward the locker room and didn't return to the game.



His status was not immediately known.

