Kevin Love: Cleveland Cavaliers must play 'inspired basketball'

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Cavaliers started off their six-game road trip with a pair of victories over the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns, but they have fallen on hard times, specifically on the offensive end of the floor in each of the last two nights.

In consecutive losses at the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers, the Cavaliers have knocked down just 18 three-pointers and 59 shots from the field.

“There are a lot of moments in the game and throughout, especially the last two because we lost, that we need to get better at and just playing inspired basketball I think is the biggest key right now,” Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love said.

“Whether we’re missing or making shots, we still need to go out there and do it on both ends of the floor and play hard.”

Combined between the losses at Utah and Portland, the Cavaliers have converted 59 of their 167 attempts from the floor (35.3 percent), and 18 of their 61 three-point tries (29.5 percent).

“We missed shots,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said. “Shots that we’re accustomed to making, we just didn’t make them. I thought we did a good job defensively on (C.J.) McCollum and (Damian) Lillard, and then, (Allen) Crabbe kills us.

“For them to shoot 43 percent and us shoot 34 percent, coming into halftime, we were shooting 29 percent and were down eight. We just could never get over the hump. Offensively, right now, we’re not scoring the basketball, we’re not moving the basketball like we have been accustomed to doing.”

After scoring 32 and 27 points respectively in his first two games back in the lineup after a week-long break, Cavaliers point guard Kyrie Irving converted just four of his 16 shots against the Trail Blazers, which followed up a five-for-18 showing in an eight-point loss to the Jazz Tuesday night.

Irving feels when he picks up his aggressiveness on offense, his shots will start falling again, and he has two more opportunities to do so on the road, as the Cavaliers play at the Sacramento Kings Friday night, and then, the Golden State Warriors Monday.

“I’m never good when I’m playing in-between,” Irving said. “Just being decisive going forward. You just try not to have these nights and turn it into a consistent thing. You just put it behind you, see where you can learn, obviously watch film and get better.

“A lot of us are putting in extra work. We also have a new guy that we’re integrating to our team. There’s just sets out there that we’ve got to be willing to shoot. There were one in transition where I’m on the right-hand wing and that’s the shot I normally shoot.”

And Love feels a much-needed Sunday practice ahead of Monday’s game against the Warriors at Oracle Arena could go a long way in fixing the offensive woes plaguing the Cavaliers right now.

“How many shots around the basket or how many great looks from three have we had and missed?” Love said. “I think, sometimes, individually, you go through it or for a team as well. Looking at film and getting practice time in will be great for us, but we need to figure it out on the fly right now, and just continue to get over the hump and win basketball games.”

