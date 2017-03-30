Kevin Love: Cleveland Cavaliers need to lock in as season winds down

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) controls the ball against Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle (30) during the first half at Staples Center. (Photo: Gary A. Vasquez, Custom)

For the first time since November, the Cleveland Cavaliers find themselves in a battle to hang onto the top spot in the Eastern Conference standings with the Boston Celtics behind on percentage points after their loss to Milwaukee Wednesday.



But as the Cavaliers (47-26) approach the final nine games of the regular season, starting with tonight’s contest against the Chicago Bulls at United Center, power forward Kevin Love believes the team needs to look at itself and keep the focus there rather than on scoreboard watching.

“We need to lock in,” Love said after the loss to San Antonio. “We need to watch a lot of film. There’s a number of things we need to get better at. That’s a great team. That’s a machine, and you’ve got to be ready to play against them.

“You can’t have lapses. You have to have second, third and fourth efforts. You can’t let them keep the ball alive. You’ve got to limit them to one shot. It’s all got to be a mentality for us. We’ve got nine or 10 games left and we’ve got to use steps and do all the right things to get better in that time, but it’s going to take an effort from every, single one of us, the coaching staff, everyone coming together and helping each other out.”

Champions of the Central Division for the third consecutive season, the Cavaliers have lost two straight games, five of the last 10, and are 6-9 through 13 March outings after building a 9-2 record in the month of February.

And to get back to their winning ways ahead of the playoffs, which get underway in just over two weeks, Love says the Cavaliers need to just “get in the film room and do it on the practice floor.”

“I think every day is an opportunity to get better at something, whether it’s getting out there on the floor and going over stuff, attention to detail, making sure that we’re in the film room, but also, making sure that we’re getting our rest,” Love said.

“We just have to be consummate pros, look ourselves in the mirror, make sure we’re doing the right thing and we will. We always have.”

Prior to the Cavaliers’ latest slide, there was talk about how much rest the key players would get in the lead-up to the postseason. However, after missing a month because of knee surgery on Valentine’s Day, Love is concerned with getting himself playoff ready.

“I need to be out there,” Love said. “I just have some rust. You take the game away for four or five weeks, I’d like to say you can always shoot it, you always have the feel for the game, but it’s just a product of getting your legs under you and getting some game action.

“For me, that is the case, but for other guys, they had to step up in my absence, in Swish’s absence, in Kyle’s absence and had to do more and play more minutes. It’s tough, but when the time comes in a few weeks, we’ll be ready.”

© 2017 WKYC-TV