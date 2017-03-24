Kevin Love: Cleveland Cavaliers need to play inspired basketball

Power forward Kevin Love said after Wednesday's loss to Denver that the Cleveland Cavaliers need to play inspired basketball. (Photo: Bob Donnan, Custom)

The Cleveland Cavaliers have held onto first place in the Eastern Conference standings for most of the 2016-2017 season, but seven losses throughout the month of March have dwindled their lead over the Boston Celtics down to a single game with 12 to play in the regular season.

The Cavaliers (46-24) have alternated wins and losses over their last four games, but those two setbacks have come by a combined total of 43 points, 30 at the Los Angeles Clippers (108-78) last Sunday and 13 at the Denver Nuggets (126-113) on Wednesday.

“We just need to play inspired basketball,” power forward Kevin Love said after the loss to Denver. “Very rarely do you see that from us, but (that) was a very ugly game to say the least. That third quarter, I thought we came out and played hard, but overall, our rotations weren’t there.

“Usually, we let our defensive possessions and limiting them to only one shot dictate what we do on the offensive end and playing with pace, but we weren’t getting to the second side. We weren’t playing inspired basketball on both ends, and it’s definitely not a good thing when you play that style or that way this late in the season, but I do think we will clean it up. We just have to have better habits all the way around.”

Ironically enough, the Cavaliers’ latest struggles have come at a time when they are getting healthy with the return of Love (February knee surgery), shooting guard J.R. Smith (broken right thumb) and fellow sharpshooter Kyle Korver (foot soreness).

Now, the key is successfully reintegrating a pair of starters and a key reserve back into the rotation after they combined to miss 56 games between mid-December and mid-March because of their injuries.

“When we go home or have one practice day, it makes a huge difference just for everybody’s rhythm, where everybody needs to be, the plays, when guys are getting shots, and the timing of when our bench is coming in, guys are coming in and out,” Irving said.

“It’s going to take a little bit. It seems like I’ve been saying it’s going to take a little bit for a while now, but I still have the ultimate belief. When we go out and play at our highest level, it looks beautiful. When we don’t, it looks crappy like it did. Just a few things to figure out, learn and go from here.”

Not wanting to compare this year’s struggles in March to those of last year, which the Cavaliers weathered to claim the top spot in the East and go on to win their first-ever NBA Championship in a seven-game Finals rematch with the Golden State Warriors, Irving knows it comes down to cohesion.

“These guys here, our culture that’s been built over the last three years has been very great and something that we can all lean on to,” Irving said. “We’ve just got to stay more connected and be there for one another, and we’ll be alright.”

