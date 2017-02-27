WKYC
Kevin Love creates frenzy at Cleveland Auto Show

Feb. 26, 2017: Richard Jefferson and Kevin Love of the Cleveland Cavaliers stopped by the Cleveland Auto Show on Sunday to sign autographs for fans.

CLEVELAND - Though Cleveland Cavaliers fans can't see Kevin Love on the hardwood right now, plenty showed up to the Cleveland Auto Show to catch a glimpse of the power forward Sunday.

Love made an appearance at the Cleveland Auto Show at the IX Center and it was clear that fans are eager for his return. 

Love signed autographs for some of the lucky fans, while other fans went to some great lengths for photos of Love. Some could be seen climbing into the backs of pick-up trucks on display for a better vantage point.

Love has been sidelined since mid-February after undergoing knee surgery. He says he expects to return to the Cavs' lineup in time for the playoffs mid-April.

