Kevin Love creates frenzy at Cleveland Auto Show

CLEVELAND - Though Cleveland Cavaliers fans can't see Kevin Love on the hardwood right now, plenty showed up to the Cleveland Auto Show to catch a glimpse of the power forward Sunday.

Love made an appearance at the Cleveland Auto Show at the IX Center and it was clear that fans are eager for his return.

Love signed autographs for some of the lucky fans, while other fans went to some great lengths for photos of Love. Some could be seen climbing into the backs of pick-up trucks on display for a better vantage point.

#Cavs PF @kevinlove is keeping busy signing autographs as the line for him wraps around the Ferris wheel at IXCenter pic.twitter.com/98xVsSi79O — Matt Florjancic (@MattFlorjancic) February 26, 2017

Love has been sidelined since mid-February after undergoing knee surgery. He says he expects to return to the Cavs' lineup in time for the playoffs mid-April.

