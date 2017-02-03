Kevin Love expects to be with Cleveland Cavaliers for 'a long time'

Despite rumors to the contrary, all-star power forward Kevin Love expects to be with the Cleveland Cavaliers for "a long time." (Photo: Russell Isabella, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love has been the subject of much trade talk, with his name being linked to the New York Knicks in a deal that could land the defending NBA champions veteran small forward Carmelo Anthony.

But Love does not anticipate such a deal will be consummated ahead of the NBA trading deadline, which is Thursday, February 23, and instead, envisions another deep playoff run with the Cavaliers (33-15), who have won back-to-back Eastern Conference titles.

“I expect to be here for a long time,” Love said following Friday’s practice.

Love is so confident he will be a member of the Cavaliers for the foreseeable future that he began joking with the media about all of the rumors that have surrounded him in the last month.

“It’s good to be wanted,” Love said with a laugh.

“I predicted that, though. I said it doesn’t matter if I have an All-Star year, or if it’s one side or the other, that’s always going to be there, right?”

Love was able to joke about the trade rumors because of his increased focus on the tasks at hand, which is something he developed over the latter part of his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves and early on in his stay with the Cavaliers.

“I said it last summer after we won,” Love said. “This has been, and my first six years in Minnesota too, have been a great time of growth for me on and off the basketball court. I’ve learned a lot, and that’s one of the things.

“It always comes with the territory. When you’re one of the best teams, there’s always going to be a lot of good praise and a lot of scrutiny too. When that stuff comes along, I’ve done a lot better job of letting things roll off of me, and it’s helped me on the court as well.

“There’s been a ton of learning experiences, and that mentality has grown over time. Also, just trusting and respecting the process with this being my ninth year in the league. I guess this is just part of the growth process.”

Indeed, Love has had an all-star season, as he was selected to represent the Cavaliers and the Eastern Conference in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, on February 19.

In those three previous trips to the All-Star Game, Love averaged 10.67 points and 6.67 rebounds.

This season, Love averaged 19.9 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 0.7 steals in 31.5 minutes of play over 41 games. With his shooting percentages up from the field and three-point range over the previous two years with the Cavaliers, Love has raised his offensive productivity by nearly four points per game.

“For me, I’m focused on us not only winning, of course, like always, but just getting back out there,” Love said. “Having missed a week, going back out there and testing it, seeing how I feel and getting my legs back underneath me again, especially with four games on the road now, I guess I haven’t really given it much thought.”

