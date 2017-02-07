Kevin Love: Rumors of trade from Cleveland Cavaliers are a lie

All-Star power forward Kevin Love says rumors that LeBron James is trying to force a trade to the New York Knicks from the Cleveland Cavaliers are a lie. (Photo: Tommy Gilligan, Custom)

Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love has been the subject of many “reports” and rumors citing unnamed sources with regard to a potential trade with the New York Knicks in exchange for small forward Carmelo Anthony.

Those rumors again cropped up during last night’s 140-135 overtime win against the Washington Wizards at the Verizon Center, and this time around, two reporters cited sources saying Cavaliers small forward LeBron James was the one pushing for the deal to get done.

But following the victory, Love and Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue joined James in shooting down reports of a possible deal.

“It’s a lie,” Love said, flatly after the win. “What do they say? A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to put his pants on?

“It’s a lie. If ‘Bron has had any problem with me…it’s just not true. It’s almost laughable. I’m on this team. I’m going to be on this team, and we want to win with the guys that we have.”

Lue added, “If you’ve been around me a long time, I hate sources. Just say who you are. I don’t like sources. Just be a man and say who it is. Just because a team wants you, they ask about you and they want you on their team doesn’t mean we want to trade you. It just means that people like you and they’re trying to acquire you. It’s not coming from our end, but Kevin should be happy that teams want him, but he’s not going anywhere.”

In 42 minutes against the Wizards, Love converted 11 of his 17 shots from the field, including six of his 10 looks from three-point range, all 11 of his free throws, pulled down 12 rebounds, four of which came on the offensive end of the floor, handed out three assists and stole three passes.

In addition to his offensive prowess, Love made two critical defensive stops, one each against guards John Wall and Bradley Beal, in the overtime session to help seal the victory.

“He does a good job of keeping the guards in front, getting a good contest, and that last play, especially with Bradley Beal switched out, he stopped him,” Lue said. “(Beal) took a fade-away, and he contested it, almost blocked it and got a big stop for us, so he played a good all-around game for us.”

Love has had an all-star season, as he was selected to represent the Cavaliers and the Eastern Conference in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, on February 19.

In his third season with Cleveland, Love has averaged 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 0.9 steals in 31.8 minutes of play over 43 games. With his shooting percentages up from the field and three-point range over the previous two years with the Cavaliers, Love has raised his offensive productivity by more than four points per game.

“February’s been good for him, and we’ve just got to keep it rolling,” Lue said.

