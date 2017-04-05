Kevin Love slammed in face by basketball during Cavaliers pre-game practice: Video

(Photo: SportsCenter Instagram)

BOSTON -- Ouch!

Kevin Love was slammed in the face by a basketball while getting practice shots before the Cavaliers battled the Celtics in Boston on Wednesday night.

Video of the moment has gone viral on social media.



When the ball collided with Love’s face, he stumbled back into J.R. Smith’s arms before dropping to the floor.

What unfolded next was an impromptu comedy sketch as Smith jokingly applied CPR.

Love played along before climbing back to his feet with a smile on his face.

The Cavs wound up winning the game by 23 points with a final score of 114-91.

