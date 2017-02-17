Kevin Love spotted in New York City after knee surgery

NEW YORK CITY -- It’s a good sign of the recovery process…
Although knee surgery has put him on the bench for six weeks by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kevin Love was spotted strolling the streets of New York City on Wednesday.
TMZ Sports captured footage of the basketball star leaving a fashion show with his girlfriend.
He had undergone knee surgery earlier this week, which triggered the decision to temporarily keep him off the court.
