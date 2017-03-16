Kevin Love to return and start for Cleveland Cavaliers tonight versus Utah

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - FEBRUARY 08: Kevin Love #0 of the Cleveland Cavaliers looks on against the Indiana Pacers during the game at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on February 8, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Cavaliers defeated the Pacers 132-117. (Photo: Joe Robbins, 2017 Joe Robbins)

The Cleveland Cavaliers will welcome Kevin Love back to the starting lineup tonight when they take on the Utah Jazz at Quicken Loans Arena.

Love has been out of action since undergoing surgery on February 14 to remove loose body from his left knee.

Cavs Head Coach Tyronn Lue made the announcement to start his pre-game press conference

"He's playing. He's going to start."



Coach Lue on the impact @kevinlove adds to the lineup: pic.twitter.com/2VDuZrFj4m — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) March 16, 2017

Prior to the knee injury, Love was having his best year as a Cavalier, averaging 20 points and 11 rebounds per game. He was selected as a reserve for the Eastern Conference in the NBA All-Star Game.

I feel good,” Love said after returning to practice on Wednesday. “As you can see, I’m a little winded, and I imagine it’ll be even more so just getting back after four weeks, five weeks, whatever it may be. Other than that, I feel good. I’ve just got to get my legs underneath me and let that adrenaline pass whenever I go out there and get my wind back.”

The Cavs have struggled in Love's absence, going just 7-6.

