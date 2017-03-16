WKYC
Close

Kevin Love to return and start for Cleveland Cavaliers tonight versus Utah

Dave "Dino" DeNatale , WKYC 5:54 PM. EDT March 16, 2017

The Cleveland Cavaliers will welcome Kevin Love back to the starting lineup tonight when they take on the Utah Jazz at Quicken Loans Arena.

Love has been out of action since undergoing surgery on February 14 to remove loose body from his left knee.

Cavs Head Coach Tyronn Lue made the announcement to start his pre-game press conference 

Prior to the knee injury, Love was having his best year as a Cavalier, averaging 20 points and 11 rebounds per game. He was selected as a reserve for the Eastern Conference in the NBA All-Star Game. 

I feel good,” Love said after returning to practice on Wednesday. “As you can see, I’m a little winded, and I imagine it’ll be even more so just getting back after four weeks, five weeks, whatever it may be. Other than that, I feel good. I’ve just got to get my legs underneath me and let that adrenaline pass whenever I go out there and get my wind back.”

The Cavs have struggled in Love's absence, going just 7-6. 

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

Kevin Love anxious to make return to Cleveland Cavaliers

WKYC

Kevin Love nearing return to Cleveland Cavaliers

WKYC

Cleveland Cavaliers GM David Griffin: Kevin Love could return during upcoming road trip

WKYC

Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love expects to be ready for playoffs

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories