Kevin Love's 3-pointer, dunk during Cleveland Cavaliers win over Knicks

Cleveland Cavaliers Twitter screengrab (Photo: Cleveland Cavaliers Twitter screengrab)

NEW YORK CITY - The New York Knicks made a furious rally to cut a 19-point deficit down to five in the fourth quarter, but the Cleveland Cavaliers withstood the run and fought their way to a 111-104 win over their Eastern Conference foes at Madison Square Garden Saturday night.

And his dunk earlier in the game is epic.

The Cavaliers were without point guard Kyrie Irving but got double-double performances from small forward LeBron James and returning power forward Kevin Love.

Love had 23 points and 16 rebounds and, with 44 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter and the Cavaliers clinging to a five-point advantage, Love caught a pass from James and buried a 23-foot three-point shot, which served as the back-breaker for the Knicks.

Watch it below:

And watch the Kevin Love dunk earlier in the game where the Cavaliers' bench explodes!!

