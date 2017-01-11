Kyle Korver anxious for more time with Cleveland Cavaliers

Newly-acquired shooting guard Kyle Korver is anxious for more time with the Cleveland Cavaliers. (Photo: Brett Davis, Custom)

It has been a whirlwind week for the Cleveland Cavaliers’ newly acquired shooting guard Kyle Korver.

From missing Atlanta’s trip to Dallas because of the impending trade to Cleveland, not being able to sit with the team or suit up because of Mike Dunleavy’s initial refusal to report to the Hawks, Korver had no practice time before heading out west for a week-long road trip.

But Korver still made his debut with the Cavaliers in Tuesday night’s 100-92 loss to the Utah Jazz at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

“I felt like I hadn’t played since New Year’s Day,” Korver said. “It was a tough game for us overall. Personally, I haven’t had a practice yet or a shoot-around with the team, so I was kind of trying to figure out what I was doing out there. Obviously, there’s a lot to learn that we have to get better at and that’s exciting.”

During the first three months of the 2016-2017 season with the Hawks, Korver converted 44.1 percent of his shots from the field, including 40.9 percent of his 159 three-point tries, and averaged 9.5 points over 32 games, 21 of which he started.

Over 27.9 minutes of play, Korver averaged 3.4 made baskets and two successful three-pointers per game in Atlanta. Known for his three-point marksmanship, Korver proved versatile enough to average 2.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 0.7 steals per game this season.

In his first game with the Cavaliers, Korver converted just one of his five attempts from the field and pulled down three rebounds with one turnover in 18 minutes of play.

“First, I just need to know where I’m supposed to be,” Korver said. “I had old habits from the Hawks in my head and I’ve got to learn a new system on both sides of the ball, but we’ll do it. I haven’t had a practice or a shoot-around yet. We’ve got another game (today), so we’ll try and get better.”

There still is not be much time for the Cavaliers to acclimate Korver, as they play tonight at Portland with games at the Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors bookending the weekend.

“Atlanta’s a big motion system,” Korver said. “We do a lot more isolation, pick and roll and post-ups here, a lot more sets, so it’s different, but it’s still basketball. I’ve just got to know the sets.”

