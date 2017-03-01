Kyle Korver: Cleveland Cavaliers have unique mindset

Shooting guard Kyle Korver believes the Cleveland Cavaliers have been successful because of a unique mindset. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Since the return of LeBron James three summers ago, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been in hot pursuit of an NBA Championship, which ultimately led to them overcoming a 3-1 deficit and winning the first title in franchise history last June.

But the Cavaliers are far from satisfied with just one championship, and they are committed to the process of winning, regardless of what individual sacrifices must be made in order to accomplish the ultimate goal.

“Everyone talks about championships,” Cavaliers shooting guard Kyle Korver said. “Everyone wants to win a championship, but they want to win a championship doing it their way, you know what I mean? ‘I want to win a championship, but I want to get mine along the way.’

“I think this team really understands sacrificing yourself, preparing every day and what you have to do to your mind, body and spirit to be sharp through June. I’ve been on some really good teams, but this team gets it. They’ve been there. LeBron’s played in how many Finals in a row? There’s just a different level of maturity I would say in how you prepare yourself, in how you approach your day, in how you approach the locker room. It’s unique.”

One of those things the Cavaliers understood was the need to add talent in any way possible in order to gear up for the stretch run of the regular season and the potential for a third straight two-month grind through the NBA Playoffs.

In early January, the Cavaliers traded for Korver, and on Monday, they added veteran free-agent point guard Deron Williams, who was bought out by the Dallas Mavericks last week.

“I think when you get traded midseason, you could go to a good situation or a bad situation,” Korver said. “Fortunately, here, it’s a really good situation, which has made it a lot easier for me. Veteran guys who have been welcoming, helpful. No one’s mad that you might take a couple of their minutes or something because that happens sometimes too.”

When the Cavaliers have made trades in recent seasons, the focus was not on just adding a player. Instead, they sought out players who could help with the championship mission without worrying as much as individual statistics.

And although the Cavaliers have a stockpile of talented players up and down the roster, they still know how to relax, even in the heat of intense competition, which Korver found refreshing when he arrived in Cleveland.

“I think that’s part of it,” Korver said. “You have to have a lightness. You can’t be so intense every day. You can’t be drilling home every point and getting upset about every, single play or game. You understand there’s a process and you keep on trying to get better and be peaking in the right moment. I think this team gets that.”

(© 2017 WKYC)