Once teammates with the Utah Jazz, Kyle Korver and Deron Williams will again play alongside each other as Williams signed a contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.

CLEVELAND -- After receiving a buyout from the Dallas Mavericks last week, point guard Deron Williams decided it was time to chase an NBA Championship, and that is why he elected to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the stretch run of the regular season and playoffs.

And one of Williams’ former teammates with the Utah Jazz, Cavaliers shooting guard Kyle Korver believes the move is a positive one for both parties.

“I really think it’s an incredible fit,” Korver said prior to Monday’s win over the Milwaukee Bucks at Quicken Loans Arena.

“He understands the whole team, getting guys into their spots and executing an offense, which is good. He’s got size. He can switch on defense. He can play with the ball, off the ball. He’s a really good shooter. There’s not a lot of point guards that can do both, and he’s capable of doing that. He’s a smart player. He’s a veteran guy. He wants to win. I think all around, it’s a pretty good fit.”

In 821 career games that span 12 seasons with the Jazz, New Jersey/Brooklyn Nets and Mavericks, Williams averaged 16.6 points, 8.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 steals.

During his final three years with the Jazz and one season split between Utah and New Jersey, Williams averaged a double-double of points and assists. A five-time NBA All-Star, three in the Western Conference and two in the East, Williams has converted better than 48 percent of his two-point attempts and 35.6 percent of his looks from three-point range in his career.

Adding Williams gives the Cavaliers depth at point guard, something they had been looking to develop throughout training camp and the regular season with rookie Kay Felder, and he comes to Cleveland with plenty of playoff experience.

Williams has averaged 18.5 points, 8.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds over 38.1 minutes of play in 72 postseason games with the Jazz, Nets and Mavericks.

“He’ll be fine,” Korver said of Williams playing in a reserve role. “He’ll be fine. I think he knows coming here, this is the role we need from him. I still think he can be a starting point guard next year if he goes somewhere else, and I think he knows that, but this is an opportunity to come and win a championship possibly, play at a high level and be a part of a great team.

“I don’t know where he’s at in his career all the way, but 10 years in, you want to be on good teams and you want to be competing for a championship, and he sees this as a really good opportunity.”

Currently, the Cavaliers (41-17) hold four-game lead over the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference standings, against whom Cleveland has posted a 27-7 record. Additionally, the Cavaliers enjoy an 11-game lead over Indiana Pacers in the Central Division standings.

“I’ve been on some really good teams, but this team gets it,” Korver said. “They’ve been there. LeBron’s played in how many Finals in a row? There’s just a different level of maturity I would say in how you prepare yourself, in how you approach your day, in how you approach the locker room. It’s unique.”

