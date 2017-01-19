Kyle Korver learns importance of being ready with Cleveland Cavaliers

Shooting guard Kyle Korver learned the importance of being ready with the Cleveland Cavaliers in Monday's game against the Golden State Warriors. (Photo: Kyle Terada, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Newly acquired shooting guard Kyle Korver learned an important lesson early in his tenure with the Cleveland Cavaliers:

Always be on alert and ready to shoot should the ball rotate your way, particularly when LeBron James is cutting toward the hoop with defenses collapsing around him.

“Always have your hands up and always be ready,” Korver said. “The only times he’s gotten mad at me is when I haven’t shot it and he thinks I’m open. Even though you’re barely open, he thinks you’re open enough and he wants you to shoot.

“He just whips the ball. I think he sees passing lanes and he sees how far your defender is from you and when he thinks you’re open. It’s a great opportunity for me. I’ve never played with someone who sees the floor and passes like he does.”

Early in the first quarter of the Cavaliers’ 126-91 loss to the Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena Monday night, James caught a pass from Korver on an inbounds play. James lost his balance on the left wing, but maintained the dribble with his left hand.

Then, with the defense circling, James swept a right-handed pass behind his back and into Korver’s awaiting hands. The only problem is, Korver had too much time to shoot, double-clutched and was off the mark with his attempt.

“I told him that was my bad for missing that shot,” Korver said. “That would’ve been on his lifetime reel. That was an incredible pass. I can’t believe it. I thought the play was kind of broken and he was trying to pick it up and he whipped it around his back right at my head.

“I was like, ‘Wow! I have the ball and I’m open.’ I hesitated and I missed the shot, but that’s what he creates. He’s got such an incredible feel for the game, and it’s good to be on the other side of the ball with him.”

Not having much time to acclimate himself to the Cavaliers’ style of play after an early-January trade from the Atlanta Hawks, Korver believes more practices, shoot-arounds and games with his new teammates will make sure situations like Monday will not happen again.

“I think we’re going to try to have some sets where there’s a lot of motion,” Korver said. “Whether I’m moving the ball or setting the screen, I’m just trying to create some energy. There’s a learning process with that. It’s all kind of new for all of us, me with them, some of the sets we’re running and we’re kind of putting in right now.

“It’s kind of new for everybody, but LeBron makes everything easier, and he’s got such a good feel for what’s going to be open and who’s going to be open. It was good in practice to go through some things live. That was really helpful, I think.”

