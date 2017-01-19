Kyle Korver receives warm welcome from Cleveland Cavaliers

Shooting guard Kyle Korver received a warm welcome from the Cleveland Cavaliers after his trade from the Atlanta Hawks. (Photo: Sergio Estrada, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- For much of his NBA career, sharpshooting guard Kyle Korver has been committed to beating LeBron James, but times have changed drastically for the veteran three-point threat.

After competing against the Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers during his time with the Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks, Korver finds himself on the same team with James, and that is something he is getting used to in short order after an early-January trade.

“I’ve spent so many years on the other team that’s trying to get past Miami, trying to get past Cleveland and they’ve put me into depression for like two weeks after every season it feels like for a lot of years,” Korver said.

“Over that time, you respect their game, but develop (a mindset of), ‘Damn! I really want to beat those guys.’ It’s interesting to come in on the other side, but this locker room is amazing. They’re all great guys. They’ve all been incredibly welcoming to me. It’s a really tight group, and it’s nice to see.”

After totaling just four points in his first two games with the Cavaliers, Korver has scored 29 over the last two, including 18 in a 120-108 win over the Sacramento Kings last Friday night and another 11 at the Golden State Warriors Monday.

“The first couple games, we didn’t really have much put in at all, and we were trying to force me the ball a little bit,” Korver said. “We lost, but you could tell they were trying to get me going, trying to find me and trying to get this going a little bit.

“It’s getting better and better. It’s great to have a practice here in Cleveland. I get to finally make it to the city. It was a long road trip, but it’s getting better. I think the more time we spend together, the better chemistry we’re going to have. A lot of what my game is, is based on chemistry, getting a good feel for the guys, them getting a good feel for me and how I play. Every day, it gets a little better.”

Acquired by the Cavaliers from the Hawks on Sunday, January 8, Korver did not have much time to acclimate to the city because the team was at the beginning of a six-game road trip, five of which were played in the western portion of the country.

On the last game of the trip, Korver and the Cavaliers suffered a 126-91 loss to the Warriors at Oracle Arena, but when the team returned to the practice floor in Cleveland Wednesday, he saw a renewed focus and embraced the mindset.

Korver will make his home debut with the Cavaliers against the Phoenix Suns at Quicken Loans Arena tonight.

“I see where we’re going,” Korver said. “I see how it’s all going to come together. A little bit of me is like, ‘Yeah, we’re 1-3,’ but you know, no one around here is panicking. Everybody feels like we’re going to click into the right mode here shortly and be ready to go come playoff time. I’m just following their lead and keep on trying to learn, keep on trying to do my part better.”

