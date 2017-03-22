Kyle Korver 'very anxious' to make return to Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyle Korver (26) shoots over the defense of New York Knicks guard Justin Holiday (8) during the first half at Quicken Loans Arena. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

In an effort to build up their depth and get plenty of time to integrate a new player into the system ahead of the postseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers acquired shooting guard Kyle Korver in an early-January trade with the Atlanta Hawks.

But even the best plans do not always work out, and injuries saw fit to hamper those plans as shortly after power forward Kevin Love was sidelined because of knee surgery on Valentine’s Day and the month-long recovery, Korver went down with a foot issue that has cost him the last seven games.

However, the Cavaliers seem to be getting healthy at the right time, as Love recently returned to the lineup and Korver is nearing one of his own on the west-coast trip.

“Very, very anxious,” Korver said prior to Tuesday’s practice at UCLA. “It’s taken a lot longer than I thought it was going to, and so, it’s hard to sit. We’ve had so many games in a short period of time that it’s hard to watch. You want to be out there playing with the guys and competing, so I’m excited to go out there and give it a try.”

After a 125-120 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center Sunday, the Cavaliers will return to the floor tonight in Salt Lake City against the Utah Jazz, one of Korver’s former teams.

“I feel a lot better,” Korver said. “It feels like I’ve been sitting for a long time, but I’m definitely rested. My foot feels stronger.

“I tend to turn more on my left foot. A lot of my shots, I’m turning over at this left shoulder, so it’s kind of the foot I’m planting on more, so I think that’s kind of where I’ve gotten the wear and tear over the years. You want to be balanced. You want to be able to do both, but I think I tend to probably go over to this side more.”

In 26 games with the Cavaliers, Korver has averaged 11.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists over 25.9 minutes of play. He has connected on 48.8 percent of his shots from the field and 48.7 of his looks from three-point range.

And should Korver be given the go-ahead prior to Wednesday’s game, it would give the Cavaliers their deepest, healthiest rotation of the season.

“I think we all want to see that,” Korver said. “Ty (Lue) really wants to see that and figure out lineups. There’s a lot of different possibilities with this team, I think, and we need a little bit of time. We need a little bit of time, and there’s not a whole lot left, so I think we’re all anxious to be out there.”

