Kyrie Irving arrives at Quicken Loans Arena ahead of season opener: photos

CLEVELAND - Kyrie Irving has arrived at Quicken Loans Arena for his first game as a Boston Celtic.

It's also Irving's first game in Cleveland since requesting a trade earlier this summer.

Irving arrived at The Q just before 11 a.m. Tuesday.

The Celtics and Cavaliers tip off at 8 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

The Cavaliers will reportedly honor Irving with a video tribute during Tuesday's pregame festivities. Irving requested a trade amid a summer full of drama after the Cavaliers fell to Golden State in the NBA Finals. The Cavaliers and Celtics completed a trade in August to send Irving to Boston in return for Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic and the Brooklyn Nets' unprotected 2018 first-round pick.

