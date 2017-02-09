Kyrie Irving continues showing his leadership of Cleveland Cavaliers

Point guard Kyrie Irving continues showing his leadership abilities for the Cleveland Cavaliers. (Photo: Tommy Gilligan, Custom)

Although LeBron James got credit for sending the Cleveland Cavaliers into overtime against the Washington Wizards at the Verizon Center Monday night, he was not around to finish off the 140-135 road victory.



James picked up his sixth foul early in the overtime session, but with their star small forward on the bench, the Cavaliers (35-15) leaned on point guard Kyrie Irving, who scored 11 points in the extra session to secure the win over the Wizards (30-21).



“I started making some damn shots, man,” Irving said. “The last few games, I haven’t been shooting particularly well, and it’s just one of those things where you’re hoping, hoping, hoping, and you’ve just got to have that mentality of, ‘Just keep shooting,’ and make the best play possible for your team.



“I’m just thankful that Tristan (Thompson) was setting unbelievable screens. Kyle (Korver) was knocking down shots. Guys really picked up their effort on both ends of the floor, made some big-time plays for us to even be in that position.”



In the extra session, Irving made three of his four shots from the field, including a 26-foot three-point shot that gave the Cavaliers a 136-133 lead with 35 seconds left on the clock. Additionally, Irving sunk all four of his free-throw attempts, including two with 10 seconds left that again gave the Cavaliers a three-point lead.



“I want it really, really bad,” Irving said of having confidence in his shot despite early struggles. “That game was one of those situations. To watch a guy like LeBron go out, he brought us into overtime, and then, he fouls out.



“Then, Kev’s got the hot hand and you come in and you’ve got to feel out the game. That’s winning time right there. I really want to be part of situations like that. I just love the excitement. Whatever people call pressure, it’s just fun.”



Irving drew motivation for his overtime performance because of the reactions of the Wizards’ players and fans after James was whistled for his sixth and final foul of the game.



“Man, we don’t want him to go to the bench, but I saw everyone on the Wizards’ bench as well as everyone on the floor when LeBron got his sixth foul,” Irving said. “I think they thought the game was going to kind of take a turn, but we’ve got some veteran players out there. We had to execute down the stretch. That’s money time right there. That’s winning time, and you want to be a part of a game like that.”



And Irving had the confidence to lead the Cavaliers to their third straight victory because of the experiences he had in helping the team win their first-ever NBA Championship last June, including burying the title-winning fade-away three-pointer over two-time league Most Valuable Player Stephen Curry in the final minute of Game 7 on the road.



“Winning a championship definitely solidified that for us, understanding that we have incredible pieces on this team, incredible guys that we can rely on, and we expect a really high level of play out there from one another, and when that doesn’t get met, we get on one another,” Irving said. “That’s the ability to communicate and being on a great team like I’m on.”

