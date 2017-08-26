Kyrie Irving gear now 75 percent off at Cleveland Cavaliers team shop

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving (2) reacts in the third quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Quicken Loans Arena. (Photo: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports)

Cavaliers fans were certainly taken aback when star point guard Kyrie Irving demanded a trade from the team, and again when he was eventually (we think) dealt to the hated Boston Celtics.

For Clevelanders who own a Kyrie jersey, it may be tough to wear it for a while. However, should you still want to buy one and try to only remember the good times we enjoyed with Kyrie, then the Cavs have a deal for you.

As of today, Kyrie Irving gear is being sold at a 75 percent discount at the Cavs team shop. You can now get a jersey that would normally cost at least $100 for a fraction of that price.

Kyrie gear 75% off at the Cavs team shop pic.twitter.com/vSnYOyojAY — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) August 26, 2017

If you still want to snag some Kyrie gear, you'd better act fast. If today's news about Isaiah Thomas is any indication, there's still a chance those prices could go back up.

© 2017 WKYC-TV