Kyrie Irving hits 46 points as Cleveland Cavaliers top Los Angeles Lakers 125-20

LOS ANGELES -- Kyrie Irving scored 46 points, LeBron James added 34 and the Cleveland Cavaliers had to rally from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to edge the last-place Los Angeles Lakers, 125-120 on Sunday night.

Kevin Love had 21 points and 15 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who needed every bit of their full lineup to survive a surprising challenge from the Western Conference's last-place team.

James, Love and Irving all sat out the defending champs' blowout loss to the Clippers on Saturday, angering fans and the national television audience. That night off left them with the energy to lead a 43-point fourth quarter.

D'Angelo Russell scored a career-high 40 points in a spectacular return to the starting lineup for the Lakers, who have lost five straight and 13 of 14.

