CHARLOTTE, NC - OCTOBER 11: Kyrie Irving #11 of the Boston Celtics watches on against the Charlotte Hornets during their game at Spectrum Center on October 11, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo: Streeter Lecka, 2017 Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - The anticipation for Tuesday's NBA season opener between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena will likely go up a few notches after some notable quotes by Kyrie Irving.

Speaking with The Charlotte Observer's Rick Bonnell, the All-Star guard made several interesting statements about living in Cleveland versus his new home in Boston. Apparently the nightlife in the CLE was not satisfactory enough for the 25-year-old, who requested and was granted a trade by the Cavs to the Celtics over the summer.

Cavs fans, take notes:

“It’s exciting to be back on the East Coast,” said Irving, who grew up in New Jersey. “It’s fast-paced. A lot of different cultures, food and people. You get it all, especially in Boston."

That's going to be news to restaurateurs like Michael Symon, Rocco Whalen, and Jonathon Sawyer. Or neighborhoods like Slavic Village, Tremont, Ohio City, Little Italy, and Collinwood.

“You would go to Cleveland, and it would be at nighttime, and things would be going on, but you just see a vast difference.”

What? Were the Flats closed? The Warehouse District not good enough? You didn't want to hang out in Ohio City? You needed more 'goings on'?

“Boston, I’m driving in and (thinking), ‘I’m really playing in a real, live sports city?’

Now them's fighting words.

Oh and by the way, when the Indians were eliminating the Red Sox last fall on their way to the World Series, we saw lots of Cavaliers come support the Tribe.

Hmmm. Who's missing here in Game 7 of the World Series?

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 02: Richard Jefferson and LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers react in the eighth inning in Game Seven of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on November 2, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo: Ezra Shaw, 2016 Getty Images)

Nope, he didn't bother to come with his teammates to the American League Championship Series against the Blue Jays either.

CLEVELAND, OH - OCTOBER 15: (L-R) National Basketball Association Cleveland Cavaliers players Channing Frye, Kevin Love, LeBron James and Chris Andersen attend game two of the American League Championship Series (Photo: Elsa, 2016 Getty Images)

All this is to say that Irving is no longer a Cavalier, or a Clevelander. We will always remember him for making 'The Shot' in the 2016 NBA Finals, but he's moved on.

So should we.

