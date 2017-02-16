Kyrie Irving returns as Uncle Drew in new Pepsi ad

He's back, young bloods.

Cleveland Cavaliers' star Kyrie Irving has returned as the lovable Uncle Drew in Pepsi's newest commercial.

The ad comes just in time for this weekend's NBA All-Star Game, where Irving will be a participant.

"The All-Star Game isn't about getting votes," Uncle Drew tells his squad of fellow senior citizens. "It's about getting buckets."

Watch the full commercial below:

