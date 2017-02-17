Kyrie Irving Says: 'The Earth is flat' and no LBJ on his All-time, All-Star team

(Photo: NBA.com)

NEW ORLEANS - OK, let me start by saying...don't shoot the messenger!

I promise I'm not trying to start ANYTHING with this first story.

But with Kevin Love sidelined because of injury, and LeBron James' arrival to New Orleans delayed, Cavs guard Kyrie Irving stood alone representing the Wine and Gold at the NBA's All-Star Media Day.

Media from all over the world is down in the Bayou for this event, so players are asked all sorts of questions.

When Kyrie was asked to name his 'All-Time, All-Star Team,' he came up with Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Ray Allen, Kevin Garnett, and Shaquille O'Neal. Irving said he would coach the team.

But no LeBron James.

When asked at the end of the press conference by Cleveland.com about his Cavs superstar teammate being left off his list, Kyrie replied, "Yeah, yeah, yeah well, I mean, he (James) understands."

Watch for yourself. Kyrie is asked the question at the 3:21 mark of this video.

I'd LOVE to be a fly on the wall of Cleveland Clinic Courts the next time Irving and James are matched up against each other in practice.

Galileo was wrong...

The Cavs' point guard also joined teammates Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye on their podcast recently. I may give Kyrie the benefit of the doubt on this one since it was recorded while the team was in flight.

But this is odd, man.

When Frye asked his teammates whether aliens exist, Irving turned the tables and asked, “Do you think the Earth is round?”

Frye and Jefferson said yes, but according to Kyrie: “This is not even a conspiracy theory. The Earth is flat."

The stream of consciousness continued from Professor Irving: “What I’ve been taught is that the earth is round,” he says. “But if you really think about it from a landscape of the way we travel, the way we move and the fact that, can you really think of us rotating around the sun and all planets aligned, rotating in specific dates, being perpendicular with what’s going on with these planets.”

Jefferson jumped in, “How are you gonna put ‘planets’ in quotations?”

“Because, everything that they send...or that they want to say they’re sending...doesn’t come back,” Irving said. “There is no concrete information except for the information that they’re giving us. They’re particularly putting you in the direction of what to believe and what not to believe. The truth is right there, you just got to go searching for it.”

Everyone got that?

Kyrie 'The Science Guy' explains his theory about 15 minutes into this podcast.

Live long and prosper.

(© 2017 WKYC)