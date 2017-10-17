Kyrie Irving shares hugs with LeBron James and ex-teammates following return to Cleveland

(Photo: Getty Images)

CLEVELAND - Just prior to tip-off of the 2017-18 NBA season opener between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics, LeBron James and Kyrie Irving wouldn't so much as share a glance with one another.

No hug for LeBron and Kyrie #3Cavs pic.twitter.com/8gNevnyWuh — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) October 18, 2017

What a difference 48 minutes makes.

After Irving missed what would have been the game-tying shot in the Celtics 102-99 loss to his former team, the ex-Cavs star not only shared a hug with James, but performed the duo's old signature handshake. Irving then proceeded to perform similar elaborate embraces with his ex-Cavaliers teammates, including J.R. Smith, Kevin Love and Channing Frye, seemingly ending any awkwardness that still existed after Irving requested a trade from the Cavs franchise over the summer.

Respect. #KiaTipOff17 A post shared by NBA on TNT (@nbaontnt) on Oct 17, 2017 at 7:36pm PDT

With new co-star Gordon Hayward leaving the game in the first quarter with a dislocated ankle and tibia fracture, Irving had helped carry Boston to a fourth-quarter comeback against the Cavs, scoring 22 points and dishing out 10 assists on the night. That, however, wasn't enough to overcome James, who turned in a masterful 29-point, 16-rebound, 9-assist effort of his own, leading Cleveland to a 1-0 record to start the 2017-18 season.

At one point, Irving had switched onto James during a Cavs offensive possession, which drew oohs and ahhs from the Quicken Loans Arena crowd. But after a summer of trading not-so-subtle social media jabs, that appeared to be the last of any animosity that remained between James and Irving.

"Anytime you win a championship with someone," James said of Irving after the game, "you think about that moment,"

