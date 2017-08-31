Kyrie Irving thanks Cleveland Cavaliers fans in video message

Kyrie Irving #2 of the Cleveland Cavaliers shoots a three-point basket late in the fourth quarter against the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 19, 2016 in Oakland, California. (Photo: Ezra Shaw, 2016 Getty Images)

The trade to the Boston Celtics is now official, but Kyrie Irving had one more thing to say to Cavaliers fans: Thank you.

In a "special video" message posted on Tout, Irving thanked those whom he had crossed paths with over his six seasons in Cleveland, with a special nod to the fans and the moments they shared.

"I love all your guys support, all your guys love over the course of the amount of years I was in Cleveland," Irving said. "There'll be nothing but love that I have for the organization and what we got to be a part of."

Irving singled out Dan Gilbert and the ownership group, who "took a chance on a 19-year-old kid [who] was coming off a stubbed right toe [at Duke]." He also thanked his teammates, but did not mention any (notably LeBron James) by name. Reports indicated Irving wanted out of Cleveland due to a strained relationship with James.

"There are no other ulterior reasons," Irving said, "other than being happy and wanting to be somewhere where you feel like its an environment that conducive to you maximizing your potential as a human being and as a player perfecting their craft."

Irving also posted a written message in Instagram, telling the fans to "keep being YOU."

The trade of Irving to Boston was officially finalized Wednesday night. The Cavaliers received Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder, Ante Zizic, the Brooklyn Net's 2018 first round draft pick, and the Miami Heat's 2020 second round draft pick in exchange for the All-Star point guard. The deal had been held up after concerns arose regarding Isaiah Thomas' injured hip.

