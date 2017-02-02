Kyrie Irving to represent Cleveland Cavaliers in All-Star Three-Point Shootout

Point guard Kyrie Irving (wine jersey) will represent the Cleveland Cavaliers in the JBL Three-Point Shootout at NBA All-Star Weekend later this month. (Photo: Derick E. Hingle, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Point guard Kyrie Irving will represent the Cleveland Cavaliers and Eastern Conference in the JBL Three-Point Shootout as part of the festivities of State Farm All-Star Saturday Night at the 2017 NBA All-Star Game at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on February 18.

Irving has previously competed in three three-point shootouts in his NBA career, including the 2013 event, which he won during All-Star Weekend in Houston.

Although Irving’s fourth trip to the competition marks the 15th time a Cavalier has taken part in the event, only he and fellow point guard Mark Price have won it for Cleveland. Price won both the 1993 and 1994 events.

Irving will compete against Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors), CJ McCollum (Portland Trail Blazers), Wesley Matthews (Dallas Mavericks), Kemba Walker (Charlotte Hornets), Eric Gordon (Houston Rockets), Nick Young (Los Angeles Lakers) and the defending champion, Klay Thompson (Golden State Warriors).

Following the All-Star Saturday Night, Irving will join two of his Cavaliers teammates, power forward Kevin Love and small forward LeBron James, in the 2017 NBA All-Star Game.

Set to make his fourth All-Star appearance with the Cavaliers, Irving has scored 57 points, handed out 23 assists and corralled 14 rebounds while representing the Eastern Conference in three previous games. Irving has converted 24 of his 37 looks at the basket (64.9 percent) with eight three-pointers made and was the MVP of the 2014 game.

Fully healthy entering the season, Irving averaged 24.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 1.2 steals in 35.0 minutes of play over 43 games for the Central Division and Eastern Conference-leading Cavaliers. The fifth-highest scoring player in the Eastern Conference, Irving is averaging 2.4 made three-pointers per game and has converted 102 triples through the first half of the season.

