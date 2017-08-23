WKYC
Kyrie Irving trade doesn't change Vegas odds for Cleveland Cavaliers

Kevin Spain, USA TODAY Sports , WKYC 8:08 AM. EDT August 23, 2017

It might have made headlines, but the trade that sent Kyrie Irving to the Boston Celtics and Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder and Ante Zizic to the Cleveland Cavaliers didn't mean much to Las Vegas oddsmakers.

According to Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, Cleveland was a 4/1 to win the NBA Finals before the trade and 4/1 after. Boston was 10/1 before and 10/1 after.

Still, the move did shake up some things in Vegas.

Westgate has the odds of winning most valuable player slightly worse for LeBron James, 6/1 from 5/1 and way worse for Thomas, 100/1 from 30/1. But for Irving, his odds got much better, 25/1 from 50/1.

