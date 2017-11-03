LeBron James becomes the youngest NBA player to surpass 29,000 career points

(Photo: Getty Images)

The King has done it again.

In Friday's game against the Washington Wizards, the Cavaliers' guard, LeBron James, became the youngest to NBA player to surpass 29,000 career points.

Prior to Friday's game, Kobe Bryant held the honor, scoring his 29,000th point at 33-years-old.

At 32-years-old, James is only the seventh player to ever achieve this honor.

Congratulations LeBron!

© 2017 WKYC-TV