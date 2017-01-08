LeBron James, Cavaliers hold off Suns 120-116

PHOENIX, AZ - JANUARY 08: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers high fives Kevin Love #0 after Love scored against the Phoenix Suns. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) (Photo: Christian Petersen, 2017 Getty Images)

PHOENIX (AP) - LeBron James scored 12 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and the Cleveland Cavaliers fought off Phoenix down the stretch to beat the Suns 120-116 on Sunday night.



Kyrie Irving added 27 points and Kevin Love 25 for the Cavaliers. They led by as many as 22 in the first half and 20 early in the third quarter.



The Suns tied it late in the third and got within one in the fourth but never took the lead.



Eric Bledsoe scored 31 points and Devin Booker had 28 for the Suns.



James sank consecutive 3-pointers, his only 3s of the game, to give Cleveland a 115-109 lead with 2:46 to play and scored on a driving layup with 44 seconds left to make it 120-114.

