LeBron James: 'Charles Oakley for President'

LeBron James definitely has Charles Oakley's back.

The morning after Oakley was arrested for an incident at a New York Knicks game, James posted support for the former NBA forward on Instagram.

Mood!! #Legend A photo posted by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Feb 8, 2017 at 8:23pm PST

But James' support didn't stop there.

Following Cleveland's 118-109 loss in Oklahoma City Thursday night. James expressed additional support for Oakley, who was born in Cleveland.

According to reporters, James ended his postgame interview with, "Oakley for President."

LeBron makes a statement, ends post game session, then tells reporters as they disperse: "Oh, I'm sorry. I missed one. Oakley for president" — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) February 10, 2017

Oakley was escorted from Madison Square Garden Wednesday after allegedly assaulting a security guard. He was arrested and released from jail Thursday.

