LeBron James: 'Charles Oakley for President'

WKYC 10:52 AM. EST February 10, 2017

LeBron James definitely has Charles Oakley's back.

The morning after Oakley was arrested for an incident at a New York Knicks game, James posted support for the former NBA forward on Instagram.

 

But James' support didn't stop there.

Following Cleveland's 118-109 loss in Oklahoma City Thursday night. James expressed additional support for Oakley, who was born in Cleveland.

According to reporters, James ended his postgame interview with, "Oakley for President."

Oakley was escorted from Madison Square Garden Wednesday after allegedly assaulting a security guard. He was arrested and released from jail Thursday.

