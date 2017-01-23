LeBron James: Cleveland Cavaliers aren't playing bad basketball

Despite recent struggles, LeBron James says the Cleveland Cavaliers aren't playing bad basketball. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have lost four of their last six games and five of the previous 10, but there is no sense of worry within the locker room or organization.

Despite a blowout loss to the Golden State Warriors last Monday and an overtime setback against the San Antonio Spurs over the weekend, the Cavaliers (30-12) hold a three-game lead over the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference standings and an 8.5-game edge over the Indiana Pacers in the Central Division.

“It doesn’t feel like we’ve lost four out of six, to be honest,” Cavaliers small forward LeBron James said. “We’re still in first place in our conference, still one of the best teams in the league, so it’s not a big issue. There are things we will iron out.”

During Monday’s morning shoot-around ahead of a game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center, James ran through each of the Cavaliers’ recent losses and felt the team was in position to win almost every one of those in which it lost.

“I think it was a great game against the Spurs,” James said. “Obviously, we didn’t play well against Golden State. Utah and Portland. Portland was a crazy situation because of the travel. Utah, we gave ourselves a chance. We had a bad second quarter, and that’s it.

“We’ve played some okay basketball, not as great as I would like, but we’re also in transition mode. We’ve got some guys in and out. Kev was in and out. Ky’s in and out, and we’re just now getting Kyle to start feeling more and more acclimated every day. I’m not okay with the losses because I hate losing. I’m a terrible loser, but we’ll be better. We’ve got some good (guys). We’ve got some time, too.”

Impatient in the sense that he hates to lose, James remains committed to doing what is necessary to keep the Cavaliers at the top of the Eastern Conference, even it takes going through growing pains with the reintegration of Love and Irving back from injuries, as well as the inclusion of shooting guard Kyle Korver, who has had only a handful of practices with the team since an early January trade from the Atlanta Hawks.

“You hope that it happens overnight, but I’m a process guy,” James said. “You guys know me. Yes, it frustrates me at times, but I understand the process, and understand that it’s a long journey and a marathon, so I don’t really get too crazy when I get to sit down and think about it.”

