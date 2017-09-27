LeBron James: Cleveland Cavaliers blessed to add player like Dwyane Wade

LeBron James says the Cleveland Cavaliers are blessed to be in a position to add player like Dwyane Wade to their roster. (Photo: Steve Mitchell, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- LeBron James counts himself and the Cleveland Cavaliers fortunate to be in a position to add a player like veteran shooting guard Dwyane Wade.

On Wednesday, James addressed the reports that Wade could be on the roster by the end of the day, and believes the 12-time NBA All-Star and 12-time All-NBA performer would be “a pretty dynamic piece” on a team that has made three straight trips to The Finals, including a championship win in 2016.

“We’re blessed as a franchise to be able to have a player the caliber of D-Wade join us,” James said. “It’s exciting.

“I’m happy that we were able to keep him away from everybody else. That’s my guy. That’s one of my best friends. It’s kind of like when you start school and you walk into the classroom and you’re not quite sure who your classmates are. Then, you walk in and one of your best friends is in there, and you’re like, ‘Oh yeah, this is going to be fun. This is going to be a good class.’ That is the type of feeling I’ve got.”

In 14 NBA seasons, Wade has averaged 23.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.6 steals over 915 career games with the Heat and Bulls.

During his one and only season for the Bulls, his hometown team, Wade averaged 18.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals.

In 172 career playoff games, 166 with the Heat and six with the Bulls, Wade has averaged 22.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 47.4 percent from the field, 34.2 percent from three-point range and 77.9 percent from the free-throw line.

“Because of the guys we have playing around him, he doesn’t ever have to worry about seeing a double team,” James said. “He doesn’t ever have to worry about taking tough shots. None of us ever have to worry about taking or making tough shots.”

While teaming with Wade in Miami, James averaged 26.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 6.7 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per game. Additionally, James shot 54.3 percent from the field, 36.9 percent from three-point range and 75.8 percent from the free-throw line.

Although James’ average points, assists and blocks were lower with the Heat than the Cavaliers, alongside Wade, he shot raised his shooting percentages from the field, three-point range and free-throw line while playing less minutes per game during the regular season.

“I think it’s just that whole honesty thing,” James said of their successes together, both individually and as a team. “When you can be honest with somebody, no matter what’s going on, and your games translate, it works very easily. He tells me when I F up, and I tell him the same thing. We get on each other. We’ve always been like that, especially the four years we played together, and even before that when we would text.

“It’s just a brotherhood that we have.”

