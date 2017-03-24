LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers bounce back with 112-105 victory over Charlotte Hornets

Mar 24, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) drives the ball around Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker (15) in the first half at Spectrum Center. (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, Jeremy Brevard)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - LeBron James had 32 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, and the Cleveland Cavaliers bounced back from their worst defensive outing of the season with a 112-105 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Friday night.



Kyrie Irving added 26 points and Kevin Love had 15 points and 12 rebounds as the Cavaliers snapped Charlotte's three-game winning streak and remained atop the Eastern Conference standings. The victory also clinched Cleveland's third consecutive NBA Central Division crown.



Charlotte was led by Kemba Walker, who had 28 points on five 3-pointers. Cody Zeller added 15 points and 11 rebounds.



The Cavaliers did it with defense.



After allowing 73 first-half points - and 70 in the paint - in a 126-113 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night, the Cavaliers held the Hornets to 42 percent shooting from the field.

