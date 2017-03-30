LeBron James: Cleveland Cavaliers can't shortcut the process

With the NBA Playoffs approaching, LeBron James says the Cleveland Cavaliers can't shortcut the process. (Photo: Chris Humphreys, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Cavaliers know very well what it takes to win an NBA Championship after claiming their first-ever league crown last June, but this season, they have learned the hard way of what goes into defending a title.

While Cavaliers star small forward LeBron James says “the process is different every year,” the one thing that has not changed in his three years as a defending champion is the importance of understanding the pressure that comes with being team every other organization wants to become.

“You can’t shortchange, you can’t shortcut it because you have that feeling of what it felt like to win a championship, but you don’t understand,” James said. “You have to get back to the point where you’re thinking about, ‘Okay, how (much) did it take for us to get there?’

“It’s human nature sometimes to kind of take a step backwards, but for us, if we want to be in a position where we want to be legendary, then you throw that to the side and you have to take this process very seriously.”

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue added, “When you win a championship, you’re going to get everyone’s best every, single night. There’s no nights off, and we get mad a lot when teams play well against us and the next night, they can’t make a shot, but that’s just how it is. If you’re going to be champs, you’ve got to expect that, and you’ve got to be willing to play through that. You’ve got to play hard every, single night because you’ll get everybody’s best.”

What makes this title defense for James different from his previous two with the Miami Heat is the health of his teammates.

While James has been relatively healthy for much of the season, shooting guards J.R. Smith (thumb surgery) and Kyle Korver (left foot) and power forward Kevin Love (knee surgery) have combined to miss nearly 60 games due to injuries.

“This is my third time defending a championship, and the one thing that’s different than any other season I’ve defended it is we haven’t been healthy all year, so it’s been very tough to get a good sense of what team we can become,” James said.

“We’ve played some good ball in some months. We’ve played some bad ball in some months, and the most consistent thing is we haven’t been healthy. I haven’t been able to get a good sense of exactly what we’ve got because of so many moving parts. That’s been the most challenging.”

Although James has not been able to get the kind of sense of the team he would like heading into the stretch run of the regular season and into the NBA Playoffs, his confidence has not wavered.

“We’re fine,” James said. “We’re a group that will figure it out. I believe in our coaching. I believe in T-Lue. I believe in our players. We’ll be fine.”

